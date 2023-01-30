Is your Summit County restaurant or bar hosting a Super Bowl watch party? Tell the Summit Daily.

It’s official: The Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs will be playing in the Super Bowl LVII on Sunday, Feb. 12, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

If your Summit County restaurant or bar is hosting a watch party, tell the Summit Daily News. We’re putting together a guide about what businesses will be hosting Super Bowl celebrations. The guide will include the name of the restaurant, the website, the physical location, the time of the watch party and any food or drink specials for the day.

The guide will be published both in print and online on Friay, Feb. 10. It will be similar to a roundup we published about where to watch a World Cup game.

To be included, submit your response via our survey at bit.ly/SummitSuperBowl by 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8. Late responses will be added to the digital article but may not be included in the print article.

For questions, please email Summit Daily’s digital engagement editor, Jenna deJong, at jdejong@summitdaily.com.