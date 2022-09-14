“It was a murder”: Family of 22-year-old killed by Colorado deputy calls for charges
Federal authorities aware of the June 11 police shooting
The Denver Post
SILVER PLUME — Christian Glass’s parents struggled to believe their 22-year-old son would attack police officers.
But that’s what the Clear Creek County Sheriff’s Office told them, and so Simon and Sally Glass assumed it was true, even though the thought cast a pall over their grief and Christian’s funeral, they said.
Only when their attorneys received body camera footage of the June 11 police shooting did the couple realize how much the sheriff’s office had left out, the parents said at a news conference Tuesday.
The agency never told them that the seven officers on scene escalated the situation before Christian grabbed a knife or that he was experiencing a mental health crisis. They didn’t tell the Glasses that Christian stayed in the driver’s seat of his car during the entire 70-minute encounter. They also didn’t relay that Christian offered to throw the knives out the window, but the deputies told him not to.
“He trusted the police to come and help him,” Simon Glass said. “Instead, they attacked and killed him.”
Read more on DenverPost.com.
