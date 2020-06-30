It’s primary Election Day. Here’s what you need to know

DILLON — Tuesday, June 30, is primary Election Day in Colorado with key contested races for U.S. Senate, Colorado Senate District 8 and 5th Judicial District.

Those who win the primary election for their party will go on to face opponents from other parties in the general election in November.

Summit County Clerk and Recorder Kathy Neel has been encouraging people to not vote in person, citing the safety of voters and election workers amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Neel said about 25% of the 20,000 mailed ballots have been returned as of Monday.

“We’ve already had over 5,200 ballots come in (by) mail and 25 people have voted in person over the last week,” Neel said Monday.

She said the number of ballots submitted is on track with the 2018 primary election, which was the first year unaffiliated voters could cast their votes in the primary.

Unaffiliated voters will receive a Republican and Democratic ballot and must choose which one to complete and return by Election Day. If voters return both ballots, neither will be counted.

It’s too late to drop your vote in the mail, but ballots can be dropped off at boxes through 7 p.m. Tuesday in the following locations:

Breckenridge: Summit County Old Courthouse, 208 East Lincoln Ave.

Dillon: Town Hall, 275 Lake Dillon Drive

Frisco: Summit County Commons, 0037 Peak One Drive, and Town Hall, 1 Main St.

Silverthorne: Summit County North Branch Library, 651 Center Circle

For those who would like to vote in person, polling stations are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the following locations:

Breckenridge: South Branch Library, 103 Harris St.

Frisco: Summit County Community and Senior Center, 83 Nancy’s Place

Silverthorne: Silverthorne Pavilion, 400 Blue River Parkway

For more information about candidates and their platforms as well election results, go to SummitDaily.com/election.

Taylor Sienkiewicz contributed to this report.