It’s the first day of summer — and the forecast calls for snow

Snow is expected at higher elevations this weekend, as Arapahoe Basin Ski Area just announced another weekend extension, from June 28-30. The resort has not announced whether or not they will open for July 4.

Ian Zinner / Arapahoe Basin

It seemed like the snow would never end this spring, causing a few grumbles for those ready to break out the flip flops, but mainly a cause for celebration for those diehard skiers not ready to let go. As Arapahoe Basin Ski Area clings on, announcing another weekend extension into June 28-30, the forecast seems to be looking good for a possible Fourth of July holiday on the slopes, with snow on the way.

It’s June 21, the first day of summer, and the National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for Summit County. The heaviest snow is expected to fall at higher elevations above 10,000, with 4 to 10 inches expected, but a light snow accumulation is possible on our level.

The winter weather advisory begins this evening at 6 p.m. and runs through Sunday morning. Prepare for showers throughout the weekend, with rain in the forecast as the temperatures cool. Today’s high is 63 degrees, but won’t make it back up into the 60s until Monday. Saturday’s high temperature is 58 degrees, and Sunday is 55.

It’s already snowing in other areas of Colorado.

First day of summer … Rabbit Ears Pass near Steamboat this morning. Photo by CDOT. Posted by Vail Daily on Friday, June 21, 2019

This video is from Steamboat Springs: