Jack Savage Foundation hosting ski-a-thon fundraiser in Breckenridge

Houston’s Jack Savage Foundation is hosting a ski-a-thon from Thursday, Feb. 10, to Sunday, Feb. 13, in Breckenridge.

The foundation was founded in 2020 to honor the life of Jack Savage, who died of cancer. Savage was a graduate of Lamar High School and was known for exploring the world with a youthful spirit.

Friends and family will gather in Breckenridge to honor Savage’s legacy by taking to the slopes for a weekend of fun. Teams have been assembled in order to raise funds for the foundation, and more than $38,000 had been raised as of Tuesday, Feb. 8.

There will also be an online silent auction through Feb. 14, including items such as sports memorabilia, food and getaway trips.

All proceeds will go to the adolescent and young adult program at the University of Texas MD Anderson Children’s Cancer Hospital in Houston.

To register for the event or view the online auction, visit JackSavageFoundation.org.