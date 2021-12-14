Jacob Rupp, Stephen Agyei come to Keystone for comedy
Warren Station Center for Arts and Comedy Works’ Winter Comedy Series continues Friday, Dec. 17. Jacob Rupp will open the show for headliner Stephen Agyei.
Rupp has been featured at the Border City, Savage Henry and High Plains comedy festivals in addition to performing at Comedy Works in Denver. He has a podcast “Chicken and the Nuggets,” where Rupp and Noah Reynolds eat chicken while discussing the Denver Nuggets.
Another regular at Comedy Works, Agyei has toured internationally in South Korea in addition to opening for Duncan Trussell’s “I am God” tour. He has also been heard on NPR’s “All Things Considered” with Roy Wood Jr. and the sixth season of Netflix’s “Bojack Horseman.”
Doors open at 7 p.m., and the show starts at 8 at Warren Station Center for the Arts, 164 Ida Belle Drive, Keystone. Tickets are $20 for general admission and $25 for reserved seating. All attendees must be at least 18 years old, and tickets can be purchased at WarrenStation.com.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.