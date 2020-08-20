Janet Harriman to perform on Silverthorne Performing Arts Center lawn | SummitDaily.com
Janet Harriman to perform on Silverthorne Performing Arts Center lawn

Taylor Sienkiewicz
  

Summit County Community Orchestra’s harp soloist Janet Harriman will perform from 5-6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21, at the Silverthorne Performing Arts Center lawn.

The concert is free. Attendees must wear a mask and practice physical distancing.

