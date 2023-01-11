Jared Polis begins second term as governor: “Coloradans are counting on all of us”

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis talks with Summit County Sheriff Jaime FitzSimons at the Silverthorne Performing Arts Center on Thursday, Feb. 17. Polis was reelected the governor of Colorado in November.

Jefferson Geiger/Summit Daily News

Gov. Jared Polis was sworn into his second term Tuesday, riding praise from his first-term accomplishments and making promises to continue cutting costs for Coloradans.

Polis, a Democrat from Boulder, decisively won re-election in November. He painted a cheerfully determined picture of the four years to come and focused on accomplishments from his first term: putting into state law the right to an abortion; free full-day kindergarten; free preschool for part of the week; caps on health care costs through drug pricing and changes to the individual insurance market, among others.

He listed his priorities for the next four years in broad strokes: lower taxes, lower transportation costs, lower medical bills, lower business fees, and lower housing costs. He also reiterated his ongoing goal of Colorado transitioning to 100% renewable energy by 2040.

“Throughout my first term, we’ve crossed some big items off of our to-do list, but that doesn’t mean the list in front of us today is any shorter,” Polis said.

He also cited 2026’s upcoming 150th anniversary of Colorado becoming a state as an inflection point for the state to ask: Who do we want to be?

This story is from DenverPost.com .