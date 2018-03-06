Jared Polis debuts first campaign ad featuring endorsement of civil rights hero John Lewis

Jared Polis today released the first ad of his campaign for governor. The 30-second video features Congressman and civil rights hero John Lewis, who worked with Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. to lead the historic march out of Selma and was one of the original Freedom Riders. He has remained at the vanguard of progressive social movements and the civil rights movement in the United States ever since.

Courage. Civil rights legend and U.S. Rep. John Lewis has always been a hero of mine, and it is beyond humbling to have his support as we continue building a more equal and just nation. Rep. John Lewis knows what it means to fight for our fundamental rights and shared values. I'm running for Governor to recognize healthcare as a basic human right, fight discrimination, and ensure every American has the chance to get ahead. Posted by Jared Polis on Monday, March 5, 2018

“Congressman Lewis has always been a hero of mine, and it is beyond humbling to have his support as we continue building a more equal, more just nation," Jared Polis said in a statement. "John Lewis knows what it means to fight for our fundamental rights and shared values. I'm proud to have partnered with him to expand access to health care, defend civil rights, and fight back against Donald Trump's attacks on our communities. I will be honored to continue that important work as governor of Colorado."

The Polis campaign is texting the ad this morning to more than 15,000 supporters as they head to caucus. The video will also run online statewide.