Jennie Iverson, other local authors to visit Next Page Books and Nosh

"Ski Town Brunch" is the latest cookbook from Vail local Jennie Iverson. Next Page Books and Nosh will host Iverson and other authors for a signing Friday, Nov. 22.

Courtesy Jennie Iverson

FRISCO — Local author Jennie Iverson worked in engineering before releasing her well-loved cookbook series with Ski Town Life.

“Ski Town Brunch,” the latest in the series that also includes “Ski Town Soups” and “Ski Town Apres,” hit shelves earlier this fall. On Friday, Nov. 22, Iverson will bring treats and join other local authors at Next Page Books and Nosh’s Winter Walk event for a book signing.

Julie ‘JVL’ Bell will be signing her two newest releases on women in Colorado history, “Denver City Justice” and “Elizabeth Byers.” Keystone Resort founder Bill Bergman will sign copies of his book “By Chance.” All proceeds from Bergman’s book will be donated to Keystone Science School.

Additionally, baking columnist Vera Dawson will be there with her book “Cookies for People in High Places” along with snacks to sample while Annie Kerr of Wild Balance will have custom jewelry for sale.

All of Iverson’s cookbooks, which look and feel like coffee table books while still staying functional, have gathered recipes from world-renowned chefs at ski resorts in the United States and Canada, including several from local favorites. In “Ski Town Brunch,” chefs can try their hand at making Gessner’s egg white frittata, Green Elephant Juicery’s Purple Yeti Smoothie or Leonora’s short rib hash.

“We went on a camping trip with a couple of other Vail couples last summer,” she said. “The short rib hash has all of these root vegetables and kale, all chopped up. I made it before we went, and I just heated it up on our Coleman stove and added some spices and fresh scrambled eggs to it.”

If You Go What: Winter Walk

When: 5-8 p.m., Friday, Nov. 22

Where: Next Page Books and Nosh, 409 Main St., Frisco

Cost: Free. Visit nextpagebooks.com for more information.

Iverson, at heart, is a home cook. She’s always loved food, and being able to test her recipes out on her husband and three sons was helpful in writing the cookbook.

“I’m so happy with the way it turned out,” she said.

She also loves to travel. Part of the genesis of her Ski Town Life brand was merging food and lifestyle with travel and mountain life. Earlier this year, she went on a girls’ trip to Napa Valley in California. She and some friends rented a place with a kitchen, and she made brunch for everyone.

“People were asking me, ‘How was your trip? What did you do?’ and it all reflects back to food,” she said.

But she readily admits that not everything was an easy, smash hit on the first try. In the book, recipes are rated the same way ski runs are: green circles for easy, black diamonds for most challenging. The most challenging thing she’s ever made was a duck consommé for “Ski Town Soups.”

“I make this for a home cook like me. I’m just puttering in the kitchen, so what appeals to me would probably appeal to other people,” she said. “I got extremely good at poaching eggs.”

While the cookbooks have been incredibly successful, especially among locals, Iverson is looking forward to tackling new projects with her Ski Town Life business partner, Jen Baker. The two have been friends for eight years and met here when they were both newbies to the Vail Valley, and they’re excited to explore new possibilities with the same basic idea.

“I think it would be really fun to do some sort of European addition. Or maybe some specific foods that are specific to different regions of Europe. Breaking out the cocktail portion would be really fun,” Iverson said. “We’re not exactly sure what direction to go in. But it’s exciting.”

Summit Daily arts & entertainment editor Jefferson Geiger contributed to this report.