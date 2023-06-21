Jenny Zigrino — featured on CONAN, Comedy Central — to kick off Dillon Comedy Show Wednesday

Jenny Zigrino

Courtesy photo

Downtown Dillon is set to fill with laughter Wednesday as Jenny Zigrino flys in to headline the first Dillon Comedy Show.

Zigrino has appeared on CONAN three times and has several specials that have aired on Comedy Central. She was also in the movie Bad Santa 2 with Billy Bob Thornton.

She grew up in the Midwest and East Coast giving her comedy a sweetness and sharp edge that national audiences have enjoyed for years, according to a press release.

Also performing on Wednesday June 21 is Cameron Logsdon from Omaha, Nebraska. Cameron has over 1.5 million online followers, and his funny videos have notched over 100 million views.

The Dillon Comedy Show is at The Underground in downtown Dillon next to Elevation Bowl. Food is available at Elevation Bowl before the show. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m.

Mark Masters — a Colorado based comedian who runs shows in Eagle, Vail, Breckenridge and around the Front Range — first met Zigrino when they performed together on an online Vail Comedy Show during the pandemic.

Dillon Comedy Show will return on Wednesday July 19 with Kate Willett, who has been featured on NETFLIX and Comedy Central.

Tickets for all shows including a special July 4 show in Breckenridge at The Eclipse Theater with Erica Rhodes (NPR, ABC) can be found at MarkMasters.co.

Tickets for the Wednesday comedy show are for buyers 18 and up and range in cost from $10 to $50. Advance purchases are less expensive and reserved seating options are available.