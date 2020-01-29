Jersey Boys Pizza owner pleads guilty to sexual exploitation of a child

Craig Robert Sikorsky, 51, pleaded guilty to a felony charge of sexual exploitation of a child on Jan. 13, 2020.

A Dillon business owner has pleaded guilty to a felony charge of sexual exploitation of a child, according to court documents.

Craig Robert Sikorsky, 51, the owner of Jersey Boys Pizza and Deli in Dillon, was arrested on July 15 after an investigation revealed he had sexually assaulted a Summit County child.

On June 26, 2019, deputies with the Summit County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched on a report of a sex assault that took place earlier that day, according to a police report of the incident.

Officers made contact with the reporting party who said another man, later identified as Sikorsky, molested his child. Both the child and the father agreed to go to St. Anthony Summit Medical Center for a sex assault nurse exam, and later provided a forensic interview with detectives at the TreeTop Child Advocacy Center in Breckenridge.

According to the report, Sikorsky and the child had previous encounters that may have been mildly sexual. The interview revealed that Sikorsky flagrantly molested the child during their most recent encounter, including continuing with sexual acts after the child told him to stop and telling the child not to tell anyone else about the encounter.

The child returned home and told their father, who in turn contacted law enforcement. An arrest warrant was issued on July 15, and Sikorsky was arrested later that day on felony charges of sex assault on a child and enticement of a child, along with a misdemeanor charge of unlawful sexual contact.

On Jan. 13, Sikorsky pleaded guilty to sexual exploitation of a child, a class-four felony, and the other charges in the case were dropped. According to court documents, Sikorsky posted bond in the amount of $25,000. He’s scheduled to appear in district court for a sentencing hearing on April 6.