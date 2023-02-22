On my Dr visit last fall I weighed 210 lb, had high blood pressure and dizziness. Now age 74, and 5’7″ the weight was a significant issue. My pic attached. My Dr said I needed to cut alcohol, and lose 30 lbs. So, I found several non-alcoholic beers, and they are actually pretty good. I also started Nutrisystem, and started seeing good results.

Today, I weigh 175 lbs.

I am now playing much better pickleball, and may ski next month. My waist size was 38, now 36.