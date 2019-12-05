Joel Gratz to give free talk Friday in Silverthorne after Startup Weekend Breck cancellation
FRISCO — Startup Weekend Breck, an event that aimed to give aspiring entrepreneurs an opportunity to pitch their ideas, has been canceled for 2019. Originally set to run from Dec. 6-8, the event was called off because of conflicts with other holiday events and festivities, according to spokeswoman Amy Kemp.
The Friday, Dec. 6, talk with Joel Gratz from OpenSnow, a ski-focused forecasting and reporting website, is still on, and now it’s free. The talk now will be in conjunction with Silverthorne’s December First Friday event and will begin at 6 p.m. at Angry James Brewing Co., 421 Adams Ave. in Silverthorne. Gratz also will be at the Silverthorne tree lighting ceremony at 5:20 p.m. to kick off the festivities with Mayor Anne Marie Sandquist.
