Joel Gratz to give keynote talk for Startup Weekend Breck

BRECKENRIDGE — At 5:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, OpenSnow founder Joel Gratz is giving the keynote talk for Startup Weekend Breck, and he plans to discuss more than weather. Startup Weekend Breck is an opportunity for entrepreneurs to pitch and design their new business ideas, so Gratz will share the story of his own startup company, OpenSnow. But it wouldn’t be a Gratz speech without some mention of snow.

“I’ll definitely include some weather,” Gratz said. “That’s going to be a hot topic. It looks like it’s going to be stormy, which is fun. I like to do that anyways because people are always asking.”

Aside from weather, Gratz plans to kick off the business talk by discussing the financial aspects of his company. He said he originally used his and his team’s own savings to fund the business because it was never funded by investors. Now, the business is customer funded.

Gratz also said he created a set of goals he wanted for his new company before he launched it. He will explain to attendees what was on his “rubric.”

The rubric “has to do with not only being a financial success but what makes me happy, what makes our employees happy,” Gratz said. “When we started this, we kind of had free reign to make this our own and make it awesome.”

Gratz said he then plans to have some banter with the audience about what a startup’s options are and how to move forward.

Gratz said he is looking forward to showing a different side of his business.

“These are kind of fun events, too, because its beyond weather,” he said. “It’s kind of the intersection of two passions. This is a nice way to approach it from a different angle.”

Tickets for the three-day Startup Weekend event are $75 through Dec. 1 and then $99 through Dec. 9 and can be purchased on eventbrite.com. The cost to attend the Gratz keynote is $25.