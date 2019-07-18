John Adams Band performs a John Denver tribute for Domus Pacis fundraiser

The John Adams Band will perform the music of John Denver on Friday, July 19, at the Riverwalk Center to benefit Domus Pacis Family Respite.

Courtesy Domus Pacis Family Respite

Celebrate Colorado’s High Country on Friday, July 19, at the Riverwalk Center with the music of iconic singer and songwriter John Denver performed by the John Adams Band with the award-winning landscape photography of John Fielder.

Sing along to such favorites as “Rocky Mountain High,” “Annie’s Song,” and “Thank God I’m A Country Boy as Fielder’s Colorado photographs are choreographed to the music. This celebration will benefit Domus Pacis Family Respite whose mission is to provide families going through their cancer journey with a week of peace and respite.

Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show begins at 7:30 at the Riverwalk Center, 150 W. Adams Ave. Cost of tickets are $35 for general admission, $45 for VIP seating and $15 for children. Tickets can be purchased at BreckCreate.org or at the Riverwalk box office.