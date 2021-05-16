Johnson and Remeikis win two events each for Summit track

Left to right: Shannon Reed, Regan McMahon Jackson, Jenna Sheldon, Miabella Guadagnoli and Luci Brady run at Summit High School track-and-field practice at Summit High School on Wednesday, May 5, 2021.

Senior Corey Johnson and sophomore Dom Remeikis each won two events for the Summit High School track and field team at the Glenwood Invitational in Glenwood Springs on Saturday, May 15.

The senior Johnson won both the discus and shot put while Remeikis won the mile run and the boys 800-meter.

Tigers head coach Kristy McClain said Johnson and Remeikis each are performing like contenders to qualify for the state meet. Johnson’s discus win came from a throw of 142 feet and 7 inches. It was Johnson’s second discus victory in as many weeks to start the season. In the shot put, his winning throw was 40 feet and 8.5 inches.

“It’s his fourth year on the team and he’s always been a hard worker,” McClain said. “He puts effort into his workouts and in the the weight room and he’s just been within inches of the school record in the discus — that’s his goal.”

The 6-foot-1, 160-pound Johnson said it’s his technique that has enabled him to throw some of the state’s best marks thus far this season. Johnson said he researches and studies his own technique as well as other elite throwers’ techniques on YouTube to reach the level he’s currently at.

“I work through my motions, technique matters,” Johnson said.

Remeikis held the lead from nearly start to finish in his blazing 4:41.4 time in the mile. He was joined by fellow senior Zach McBride in the top 5, who ran it in 4:54.11.

Remeikis said offseason training and improvement has set him up for what thus far has been a championship season.

“Dom’s been working very hard this season doing a lot of tough workouts and has been very focused on improving all of his personal bests,” McClain said. “I know he has his eye on the state meet, and he’s looking good to get there so far.”

Remeikis said Tigers coach Mike Hagen convinced him to race the 800 meters, which he won with a time of 25.61 seconds.

Summit’s other top finishers in the boys track competitions were Cam Fox’s fifth place in the 300-meter hurdles (49.77), and the Tigers’ third place in the 4×100-meter relay with the team of Aidan Collins, River McClung, Cam Kalaf and Malik Abdurakhmonov

In the 3,200 meters, Tigers senior Sam Burke ran to a third-place time of 11:05.3.

In the boy’s high jump, Tiger senior Cam Kalaf jumped to 5 feet 11 inches for second place. Kalaf’s mark has McClain thinking he may be able to qualify to the state meet as well.

“We had a kid the other year make it to state with 6 feet,” the coach said. “Cam’s a senior, but it’s his first year on the team and he’s a hard worker who’s just great to have on the team.”

The results allowed the Tigers boys team to finish of third out of 15 teams with 75 points.

The Tigers girls earned 24 points and finished eighth out of 16 teams. Summit’s 800-meter medley team finished fifth at 2:06.4 with Jenna Sheldon, Luci Brady, Bryton Ferrari and Aubree Confer.

In the girls 3,200 meters the Tigers ran to fourth at 12:32.91, including runners Alice Wescott, Paige Wescott, Estrella Guadamuz and Piper Salazar.

And the team of Bryton Ferrari, Regan Jackson, Jenna Sheldon, and Luci Brady ran to a fifth place time of 55.6 seconds in the 4×100-meter relay.

Summit junior Emily Koetteritz’s jump of 29 feet and 10 inches earned her fifth place in the triple jump.