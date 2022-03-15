Join a book club with ‘Dear White Women’ podcast hosts

Frisco’s Next Page Books & Nosh will have special guests for one of its upcoming book clubs. Sara Blanchard and Misasha Suzuki Graham, hosts of the award-winning podcast “Dear White Women” and authors of “Dear White Women: Let’s Get (Un)comfortable Talking About Racism,” will discuss their book for the Level Up Book Club.

The club reads nonfiction and self-help books that encourage people to “level up” on current events, parenting, diversity, equity and more.

The book can be purchased from the store and the discussion will be both virtual and in person. The event is at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 22, at Next Page Books & Nosh, 409 E. Main St., Frisco.