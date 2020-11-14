Jonny Moseley to host virtual premiere of Warren Miller film “Future Retro” Saturday

The 71st Warren Miller ski film, Future Retro, will be the first-ever digital release when it premieres for Rocky Mountain region viewers Saturday, Nov. 14 at 6 p.m.

General admission tickets cost $30 and will accommodate 1-4 people on a single viewing device, with each guest receiving door-prize entry for giveaways, including ski gear, swag and more.

Saturday night’s digital event will consist of a one-hour virtual red carpet, with athlete appearances, behind-the-scenes interviews, sponsor shout-outs and vintage throwbacks, hosted by Olympian and longtime Warren Miller narrator Jonny Moseley. Viewers will have access to the event for up to 48 hours, and each virtual ticket includes up to 4 people.

In Future Retro, progressive, young female skiers Lexi duPont and Amie Engerbretson journey to the heart of deep-rooted ski culture in Switzerland. Freeskiers Baker Boyd and Victor Major rip the endless peaks of Iceland, using a 1,300-year-old farm as their base camp. And a trio of world-class snowboarders in Elena Hight, Danny Davis and Nick Russell travel to Antarctica and witness the impact of climate change.

The film also features legendary skiers Scot Schmidt and the Egan brothers as they show a new crop of athletes how they were responsible for the extreme-skiing movement of the 1980s and 1990s. And the next generation of skiers and riders show viewers what it means to challenge the status quo.

For more information and to purchase a ticket to watch, visit: WarrenMiller.com.