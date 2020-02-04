Josh Blanchard announces run for Summit County commissioner

Josh Blanchard announces his run for Summit County commissioner at Rainbow Park on Saturday, Feb. 1.

Courtesy Josh Blanchard

SILVERTHORNE — Silverthorne resident Josh Blanchard has become the first candidate to announce his intention of running for Summit County commissioner, District 3, which primarily encompasses Silverthorne and northern Summit County.

All three commissioner seats are up for grabs during the upcoming November 2020 general election.

Blanchard, a Democrat and resident of Summit County for 18 years, made the announcement during an event Saturday, Feb. 1, at Rainbow Park in Silverthorne surrounded by friends and family, including his partner, Summit School District board director Chris Alleman, and their 7-year-old son, Lincoln. Blanchard was introduced by Summit County Commissioner Karn Stiegelmeier, who currently represents the district and is term-limited.

Blanchard has served as executive director of the Lake Dillon Theatre Co. since 2010. He also has been an adjunct faculty member at Colorado Mountain College Breckenridge since 2006 and was voted Outstanding Adjunct Instructor of the Year in 2018.

As far as volunteer activities, Blanchard serves on the Lower Blue Planning Commission, Summit County Arts Forum and is vice chair of the Summit County Democrats, among other roles and positions. He is the recipient of the 2012 Outstanding Nonprofit Professional Philanthropy Award from The Summit Foundation.

Blanchard said his campaign is about “maintaining the Summit County way of life for our working families and residents.”

“Like many folks who moved to Summit County, I fell in love with the seasons, environment and community,” Blanchard said. “But raising a son who is almost 7, I have seen as other working families have, how it has become more and more challenging for folks who live here to afford it.”

Blanchard said he has four main areas of focus on his platform, including better affordability and quality of living, preserving Summit County’s natural resources, wildfire protection, and public health and safety.

“I am running for Summit County commissioner to work toward better affordability and quality of living for Summit County families,” Blanchard said. “I’d like to ensure that our Summit County sense of community and quality of life for all our citizens can continue into the new decade and beyond.”