‘Joy,’ featuring Red Gerard, wins Snowboarder Magazine Movie of the Year award

The crew behind the snowboard film "Joy" — including Red Gerard, second from left, and his older brother Malachi, left — accept the Snowboard Magazine award for Movie of the Year on Thursday night at Copper Mountain Resort.

Courtesy Dew Tour

COPPER MOUNTAIN — Red Gerard, Sage Kotsenburg, Ben Ferguson and a collection of friends were honored Thursday night at the Snowboarder Magazine awards with Movie of the Year for the snowboard film “Joy.”

The film chronicled the backcountry riding journey last season of Gerard, Kotsenburg, Ferguson and more of their snowboard friends including Brock Crouch, Nik Baden, Hailey Langland and more.

“Joy” also was honored via the Men’s Rider of the Year award and the Men’s Most Valuable Video Player of the Year award, both of which went to Kotseburg. Kotseburg was in a group with Gerard and backcountry slayer Travis Rice for the Men’s Rider of the Year award, and he tipped his hat to the 19-year-old Gerard during his acceptance speech.

“Red, to be up for a Rider of the Year nomination at such a young age, Olympic gold medal, all that … I’m so hyped to see what you do in the future,” Kostenburg said. “And Travis Rice, his riding in ‘Dark Matter’ is seriously death defying and unreal, so to be next to those two is a dream come true.”

Other award winners Thursday night included Women’s Rider of the Year Jamie Anderson, who was lauded for her 2019 film “Unconditional,” which chronicled the most decorated women’s contest rider of all time riding in the backcountry of Japan, British Columbia and Alaska, and back to her Tahoe terrain park origins.

Rising American snowboarder Luke Winkelmann, 19, of North Carolina won a Toyota Fan Favorite Award for his combined success on the contest circuit — fourth in slopestyle at the Burton U.S. Open — and his riding in the 2019 film “Per Mission,” which also featured Michigan native and Silverthorne resident Kyle Mack.

And Maine native Cooper Whittier, who’s spent time living and riding in Summit County, won Rookie of the Year honors. Whittier was a star in the film “The Dust Box Presents,” which also won Short Film of the Year.