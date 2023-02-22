Julie Koster

Hi friends! In addition to being the executive director for SAVRM, I have a huge passion for fitness and nutrition. I currently teach a few group fitness classes at the Silverthorne Rec Center, including the mega-popular muscle madness on Monday mornings as well as a few cycling classes during the winter/indoor training season.

My journey in fitness and nutrition started over a decade ago when I first became a group fitness instructor. Over time, I have grown my expertise to include nutrition coaching as a certified Fitness Nutrition Professional. I am not a dietitian, but can help folks trouble shoot some of their routines to present new ideas that might help them reach their goals.

Food is such a fundamental part of any health and fitness program. We say “abs are made in the kitchen” and “you can’t out train a bad diet.” Both sayings are so true and a big part of what I share with my friends and clients.

Here in Summit County we are lucky to be surrounded by one of the best outdoor gyms in the world – our mountains. With awesome winter sports options, our rec path and lake access in the summer – we’ve got it all going for us. But, to enjoy those things and be able to do so at your best means you also have to eat the right things by fueling your body for success.

A well balanced diet, filled with fruits, veggies, lean proteins and healthy starches goes a long way to getting folks ready to hit the trail, or the slopes.

I think a lot of our local athletes understand these things, and folks who move here seem to get it, too. Our general tendencies towards an active lifestyle as mountain dwellers lends naturally to wanting to eat well because, frankly, anything less leads to feeling sore, tired and lacking energy overall. Sampling fruits and vegetables of all types increases nutrient absorption and complementing these with lean proteins and starches helps to increase the bioavailability of such nutrients while on the go. That’s why it’s so important to eat a complete diet filled with all of these things.

We are also very lucky here to have excellent community resources like the FIRC pantry and Smart Bellies to offer access to nutrient rich foods for everyone. Smart Bellies was a wonderful help to my own family during the pandemic and we were thrilled to receive weekly deliveries of fresh veggies, kid-friendly snacks and new ingredients to try. Smart Bellies continues to deliver food to so many in our community, and I think what that organization has been able to create is nothing short of awesome. It certainly eases the pressure for families and allows parents the ability to offer healthy choices to their kids and makes it possible to teach kids that eating healthy doesn’t have to be boring – and that eating healthy makes us feel great, too!