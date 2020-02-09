Julie Sutor announces run for Summit County commissioner

Julie Sutor, center, announces run for Summit County commissioner with Commissioner Thomas Davidson at left and Johanna Gibbs at right.

Taylor Sienkiewicz / tsienkiewicz@summitdaily.com

FRISCO — On Sunday, Feb. 9, Frisco resident Julie Sutor became the second candidate to announce her campaign to run for Summit County commissioner.

Sutor — who is the Summit County director of communications and chair of the Summit Public Information Officers — is running for District 2, which primarily serves Dillon.

All three commissioner seats are up for grabs during the upcoming November 2020 general election.

She made her announcement at the scenic Sapphire Point Overlook Trail off Swan Mountain Road. Commissioner Thomas Davidson preceded Sutor’s speech with words of support. She then began by thanking those in attendance as well as her campaign committee before diving into her connection to Summit County.

“When I first moved to Summit County in 2001 and got a food and beverage job at one of the ski areas, I was paying as much for my multiple sclerosis medication as I was paying for my rent,” Sutor said. “Like many of you, I’m very familiar with the economic pressures that squeeze our local workers here. The painful trifecta of housing costs, health care costs and child care costs push far too many of our friends, neighbors and coworkers out of Summit County no matter how diligently they sharpen their pencils and their monthly household budgets.”

Sutor said she plans to focus her campaign on improving livability in the county for the local workforce.

“I think generally supporting local working families, there’s no silver bullet, so housing is an important piece, child care is an important piece, health care is an important piece,” Sutor said. “Those are kind of the three legs of the stool in terms of supporting local working families, so those will be priorities for sure, and certainly all of our natural resource protection, that’s so important.”

She stressed the issue of the cost of housing and the importance of the county to work with the towns to develop more affordable housing. Sutor also discussed the importance of building new child care facilities, expanding accessibility to health care and protecting the environment.

In order to work toward protecting the natural environment, Sutor proposed solutions at the local level, including increasing energy efficiency, moving forward with electric vehicle solutions, improving fire mitigation work, increasing recycling and compost rates and implementing the Summit Community Climate Action Plan, which seeks to cut emissions by 50% by 2030.

“If there is any community that has what it takes to do this work, it is Summit County,” Sutor said. “And it would be my great honor to serve you as your county commissioner because I am ready to roll up my sleeves and get to work.”