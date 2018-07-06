Summit County June birth announcements

■ Karla Belen Polanco Lopez was born on June 2 to Roberto Polanco and Karla Polanco Lopez of Silverthorne.

■ Bodhi Neil Bianco was born on June 7 to Shannon and Mike Bianco of Leadville.

■ Alexa Maria Bravo was born on June 7 to Alma Bravo and Andres Meraz of Granby.

■ Delilah James Latek was born on June 8 to Katie and David Latek of Frisco.

■ Elijah Daniel Placereanie was born on June 7 to Dan and Anne Marie Placereani of Breckenridge.

■ Everett William Spinner was born on June 9 to Amelia Kai Spinner and Andrew William Spinner of Silverthorne.

Recommended Stories For You

■ Penelope Jean Artel was born on June 12 to Michael and Alice Artel of Frisco.

■ Avery Rhodes McElhinny was born on June 14 to Ryan and Maria of Silverthorne.

■ Sawyer West Rasmussen was born on June 19 to Eric and Whitney Rasmussen of Breckenridge.

■ Tao McKai Stripp was born on June 20 to Kerstan Perkins and Tyler Stripp of Fairplay.

■ Danica Ann McIntyre was born on June 21 to Joe and Lenka of Keystone.

■ Lorelei Bella Rescigno was born on June 23 to Danielle and Patrick Rescigno of Fairplay.

■ Tanner William White was born on June 26 to Chianne and Dalton White of Silverthorne.

■ Easton Lane Larish was born on June 26 to Rachel and Adam Larish of Buena Vista.

■ Santiago Acosta Serrano was born on June 27 to Cristian and Stephany of Leadville.

■ Dalton Wheeler O'Neil was born on June 29 to Larissa and Devon O'Neil of Blue River.

■ Orion Kye Skinner was born on June 29 to Dan and Anne of Dillon.

■ Wayne Anderson Shipley was born on June 30 to Krystlyn and Zachary of Buena Vista.