Kaiser Permanente Colorado says it will no longer be a Medicaid provider in Frisco

Kaiser Permanente Colorado said Monday it has notified about 2,500 patients that it will no longer serve as a Medicaid provider in some areas of the state.

Kaiser Permanente stopped providing health services as a Medicaid provider in its northern, southern and mountain service areas on June 30. It will continue providing care to Medicaid patients in the Denver-Boulder area.

Kaiser Permanente said it made the changes in Medicaid services because it is committed to seeing Medicaid and the second phase of the state's Medicaid Accountable Care Collaborative succeed.

"This was a difficult decision, but we feel it is the best way we can support the new program at this time," Kaiser Permanente said in a statement. "We will closely monitor the progress of Phase 2 and re-evaluate our participation in Medicaid on an annual basis."

Medicaid is a government health care program for low-income adults and children.

The northern, southern and mountain service areas affected by Kaiser Permanente's decision include Frisco, Fort Collins, Loveland, Colorado Springs and Pueblo.

