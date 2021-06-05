Kalaf, Johnson near Summit school records in track and field wins

Summit High School senior Cam Kalaf clears 6 feet, 3 inches — just 1 inch shy of the school record — in his winning performance in the high jump during the meet Saturday, June 5, at Steamboat Springs.

The Summit High School football quarterback-wide receiver combination of senior Cam Kalaf and junior Aidan Collins was back at Tiger Stadium Thursday evening, June 3, running through drills. But with the girls lacrosse team on the Tiger Stadium turf, Kalaf and Collins found themselves moving the high jump padding out onto the track rather than throwing a football back and forth to each other.

That hard work this week drilling with Tigers track-and-field jumping coach Rob Gannon paid off for Kalaf on Saturday, June 5, at the Steamboat Invitational in Steamboat Springs. Competing against the best jumpers from 10 different schools, Kalaf soared past his previous best of 5-feet-11-inches to clear the bar at 6-feet-3-inches for the meet title.

Kalaf’s mark is just 1 inch shy of the school record, a mark he and Tigers head coach Kristy McClain believe he can reach at Thursday and Friday’s league championship meet at Stocker Stadium in Grand Junction.

“Hopefully he’s going to be at the state meet, because 6-feet-3 is huge — and he had room to spare,” McClain said.

Kalaf said tips from Tigers coach Karl Barth and Gannon have spurred him to vastly improve his form on his first year with the team. The future Colorado Mesa football player fine-tuned his approach, namely trusting his head to fall back and letting his body follow over the bar. Thanks to Gannon’s advice, Kalaf expected to clear 6 feet Saturday, but not all the way up to 6-3.

“I don’t know how to explain it, it was surreal,” Kalaf said. “With leagues coming up next week, my eyes are on the school record and all I need is 2 inches and I definitely think I could break it.”

Kalaf isn’t the only Tigers senior gunning for a school record, as leader and thrower Corey Johnson continues to hunt the Tigers discus mark. On Saturday, Johnson once again won the discus competition, with a mark of 141 feet and 1 inch. Johnson then added another first-place in shot put, with a throw of 43 feet and 1 inch.

“He’s almost there, just not quite yet,” McClain said of Johnson’s record attempt. “We’re certainly hoping for a state appearance for Mr. Johnson as well. Corey is the epitome of a wonderful teammate.”

Johnson and Kalaf’s wins led the Summit boys to fourth place of 10 schools in Steamboat while the girls took fifth. Kalaf also ran to third in the 100-meter dash with a time of 11.95 seconds and seventh in the 200-meter dash with a time of 25.09.

Other top Tigers boys on Saturday included the runner-up performance from the Tigers’ 4×800-meter relay, with Dom Remeikis, Zach McBride, Sam Burke and Landon Cunningham running to a time of 9:18.07.

Remeikis ran to second place in the 800 meters, with his time of 2:02.38 ahead of McBride’s seventh place 2:16.14. In the 1,600-meter run, the senior Burke ran to a sixth-place time of 5:09.5, while in the 400-meter dash Liam Dalzell finished seventh in 58.6 seconds. In the 300 hurdles, Cam Fox finished fourth with a time of 46.0. In the boys triple jump, Cunningham was seventh at a distance of 33 feet.

In the girls events, junior Emily Koetteritz continued to excel for Summit, racing to her personal-best time of 18.01 in the 100-meter hurdles, which earned her second place. Koetteritz also ran to second in the 300 hurdles with a time of 51.99, ahead of teammate Miabella Guadagnoli in fifth place (55.03). In the triple jump, Koetteriz finished in seventh at 29 feet, 10.5 inches.

Other top Tiger girls showings on the day included the 4×100, as the team of Bryton Ferrari, Regan Jackson, Ella Snyder and Lily Hess ran to a fourth-place time of 53.6. Ferrari, Jackson and Snyder then teamed with Sierra Durloo for the sixth-place time of 2:09.32 in the 800-meter medley.

Hess added a sixth-place time of 13.79 in the 100-meter dash. She also teamed with Jenna Sheldon, Luci Brady and Shannon Reed for a sixth-place time of 1:59.25 in the 4×200-meter relay.

Durloo ran to sixth in the 400-meter dash at 1:10. She added an eighth-place time of 2:53.25 in the 800 meters, behind fellow Tiger Sage Hanks’ sixth-place time of 2:52.15.

Then, Ella Snyder in the 200-meter dash was second with a time of 28.15. Senior Ferrari jumped to a seventh-place mark of 15 feet 3 inches in the long jump.