Karl Hanlon to start Senate District 8 campaign caravan in Summit County

Senate District 8 Democratic candidate Karl Hanlon is starting off his three-week tour in Summit County. Prior to mail-in ballots being sent out, Hanlon will be traveling around the district with his son, Zane, in their pickup truck and camper.

The tour will begin Thursday, Sept. 10, in Frisco with a walk down Main Street at 12:30 p.m. and an office hour session at 1 p.m. at Frisco Historic Park & Museum. Hanlon will be in Breckenridge and Blue River on Friday, Sept. 11, and will participate in similar activities, including an office hour at 10 a.m. at Carter Park and a walk down Breckenridge Main Street at 11 a.m. Hanlon will end the weekend Saturday, Sept. 12, with another office hour at 12:30 p.m. at Dillon Marina Park before a stop in Montezuma at 4:30 p.m.