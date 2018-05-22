Kayaker who went missing in southwest Colorado reservoir presumed to have drowned

TELLURIDE — A kayaker who went missing in a reservoir in southwest Colorado is believed to have drowned.

The Telluride Daily Planet reports a search for the 21-year-old man from Norwood has been underway at Miramonte Reservoir since Wednesday. The kayaker's name has not been released.

Authorities say a friend of the man spoke with him while boating, and when he returned to the area about 10 minutes later, he saw that the kayak had capsized. The boater then called 911.

The search at the 405-acre reservoir about 20 miles south of Norwood has included a dive team and a dog trained to find bodies in water.

