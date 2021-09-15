Kenn Lee performs in last acoustic session of the season at Keystone
Closing out the final concert of the Keystone Acoustic Music Series season is local bluegrass musician Kenn Lee.
Lee has been an opening act for Waylon Jennings and was an invited performer at the Elko Cowboy Gathering. His most recent bluegrass EP, “The Long Way Home,” was co-produced by Courtney Hartman of Della Mae.
Lee will play for free at 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17, in River Run Village. Visit WarrenStation.com for more information.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.