Kenn Lee performs in last acoustic session of the season at Keystone

Closing out the final concert of the Keystone Acoustic Music Series season is local bluegrass musician Kenn Lee.

Kenn Lee/Courtesy photo

Lee has been an opening act for Waylon Jennings and was an invited performer at the Elko Cowboy Gathering. His most recent bluegrass EP, “The Long Way Home,” was co-produced by Courtney Hartman of Della Mae.

Lee will play for free at 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17, in River Run Village. Visit WarrenStation.com for more information.