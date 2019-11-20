Kevin Broadrick wins Realtor of the Year award

Kevin Broadrick, winner of the Summit Association of Realtors’ 2019 Realtor of the Year award.

Photo courtesy of Slifer Smith & Frampton Real Estate

FRISCO — Slifer Smith & Frampton Real Estate associate broker Kevin Broadrick has been honored with the Summit Association of Realtors 2019 Realtor of the Year award.

“This well-deserved recognition is a testament to Kevin’s commitment in our association and dedication to the real estate profession,” managing broker Jeff Moore said in a statement.

Broadrick has been in the real estate business for more than 12 years and specializes in residential and commercial real estate in Summit County, Park County and Leadville. Originally from Georgia, Broadrick moved to Summit County in 2007 and works out of the company offices in Keystone and Silverthorne.