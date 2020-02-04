Keystone Adaptive Center to host Team Semper Fi event

The Keystone Adaptive Center, part of the Breckenridge Outdoor Education Center, will host a three-day event for Team Semper Fi as part of the group's Heroic Military Program.

Courtesy Breckenridge Outdoor Education Center

The Keystone Adaptive Center, part of the Breckenridge Outdoor Education Center, will be providing dozens of ski and ride lessons to members and families of Team Semper Fi next week.

Team Semper Fi is an extension of the Semper Fi Fund’s Sports Program and is composed of servicemen and women who have overcome significant challenges in their service to the country and have embraced the athletic spirit on their road to recovery.

The event will run from Feb. 10-12 at Keystone Resort as part of the center’s Heroic Military Program, which is designed for men and women who served in the armed forces and are now living with a disability.

Team members will join adaptive center staff and volunteers for group and one-on-one lessons for beginner to advanced skiers and riders. Lessons are available for two-track, four-track, ski-bike, snowboard, mono and bi-ski.

Family members of veterans also are invited to take part as they are often deeply affected by injuries to their loved ones and are a critical part of the healing process.

“This is a great partnership between Team Semper Fi and the (Breckenridge Outdoor Education Center),” said Jeff Inouye, director of the center’s adaptive ski and ride program. “We cherish the opportunity to help them not only build relationships with fellow disabled military folks, but to help their families get out and enjoy themselves on the slopes.”