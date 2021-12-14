Keystone and Breckenridge to host virtual community uphill meeting

Uphill access is open at Keystone Resort and Breckenridge Ski Resort, and the ski areas will be hosting a virtual community event to discuss uphill policy and guidelines as well as safety information.

One of the main goals of the meeting is to continue to further uphill access education so uphill users remain safe.

The event will take place at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 20. The meeting will be held virtually on Microsoft Teams at Bit.ly/uphillinfo .

More information about the event can be found at KeystoneResort.com and Breckenridge.com .