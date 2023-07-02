Keystone Bike Park 100% open in time for Fourth of July thanks to passionate trail crew

A biker explores a section of the Keystone Bike Park under the River Run Gondola. The Keystone Bike Park is now 100% open for the season thanks to the passionate work of the bike park trail team.

The Keystone Resort Bike Park team has been hard at work over the last several weeks in preparation for the summer season.

On Friday, June 23, Keystone opened its mountain bike trails for top-to-bottom riding for the start of summer operations and almost a week later on Thursday, June 29, Keystone was 100% open for the long Fourth of July weekend and the rest of the summer.

It is because of a young and motivated Keystone Bike Park team that all of the mountain bike trails are now 100% open with the team fighting against several wet weeks of weather in order to pull it off.

Composed of a dedicated trail crew of six employees and 11 other bike patrol members, the Keystone Bike Park team started off the spring season by going around Keystone Resort searching for trails that could be built better or maintained prior to the start of the 2023 summer season.

One of the major projects that took place across the mountain was making sure already established trails rode better than last season with major rocks being removed and straightaways being flattened out so riders can easily flow from one turn to the next much like how a skier makes a smooth turn while on a groomer.

“As you can assume this place is covered with rocks,” bike park manager James Welch said. “There isn’t always maintenance that can be done all the time, every single year. Once it is ridden, rocks can pop up. It is our job to come through and make it fun and safe.”

For many of the mountain’s blue-level trails, the Keystone Bike Park team — who also enjoys riding the mountain while off the clock — made sure to make the trail free of major hazards while also making it fast and flowy like a blue groomed run during the winter.

Another aspect of the trails that the Keystone Bike Park team spent significant time focusing on in the lead up to the start of Keystone’s summer season is the building and maintenance of dirt berms.

Prior to trail work this spring, some of the berms were low and intimidating to beginner to intermediate riders. Now many of the berms have been raised up to catch the rider like a “catcher’s mitt” and smoothly send their wheels down the rest of the trail.

“It really helps keep the progression going when you move into those black and double black trails,” Welch said. “If you were to ride here or a different mountain you will see these berms increase in size.”

With water often needed to build or maintain biking trails, Welch said the wet spring proved to be a double edged sword for the bike park team.

“We had a lot of moisture and rain, but it wasn’t very hot out,” Welch said. “The rain helped a lot in building sections, but it kind of hurt us a little in getting stuff fully ready to open.”

Once the weather started to heat up over the last week or so, the team was able to make a lot of progress on the trails in a short amount of time with Mother Nature lending her hand by melting about five trails that had previously been covered by snow.

Now with the Keystone Bike Park 100% open for the season, Welch says the team will welcome any and all rain.

“No. 1 for fire season of course, but it also really helps keep the trails less dusty,” Welch said. “Stuff doesn’t get blown out as much, and it is better overall for it.”

Beyond flowy blue and green trails, the Keystone Bike Park team also touched up and added to sections of several expert-level trails by adding berms, shaping turns and rebuilding the jumps.

Similar to the work done on the intermediate trails, Welch and the Keystone Bike Park team want the trails to be fun, safe and smooth, but also last for several weeks without major repairs.

“The goal with Paid in Full wasn’t really to change the characteristic of the trail but make it more sustainable so it doesn’t have to be rebuilt every 30 days or something,” Welch said.

The process of trail building is no easy process, but the Keystone Bike Park team managed to make quick work of the list of tasks. For the Paid in Full trail, the Keystone Bike Park crew worked on a total of 1,392 feet of trail, built nine berms, six jumps and one wall in a quick-moving seven days.

Ultimately, the Keystone Bike Park offers a trail for every skill and type of rider. For beginner riders or riders looking to expand upon their downhill riding skills, Welch recommends taking Girl Scout to Suz’s Cruise to Let it Ride to Celtic Way to Bluegrass which will give way to Sleepy Hollow and eventually lead riders back to the River Run Village base area and the bike haul.

The route is similar to Schoolmarm in the winter and allows riders to get their riding legs under them on a long, winding ride to the bottom.

For more expert riders Paid in Full and Wild Thing both include challenging, more-technical features that make even the most experienced riders anxious up at times.

Keystone Resort and the Keystone Bike Park is open Thursdays through Mondays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with the exception of Tuesday, July 4. The resort will be open for summer operations until Labor Day with the bike haul stopping from the base area at 4:30 p.m.

To find out more information or to buy a bike haul ticket in advance, visit KeystoneResort.com.