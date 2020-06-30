Keystone Center awarded grant to help transition from coal

El Pomar Foundation trustees have approved nearly $50,000 in grant funding for nonprofit organizations in the High Country, including Eagle and Summit counties.

The Keystone Center, based in Keystone, was awarded $22,000 for a coal transition plan for Moffat County.

Founded in 1937, the El Pomar Foundation contributes about $22 million annually through grants and community stewardship programs to support Colorado nonprofit organizations involved in health, human services, education, arts and humanities, and civic and community initiatives, according to a news release.