Keystone Citizens League to elect new board of directors at open meeting on Monday

KEYSTONE — The Keystone Citizens League, a nonprofit established to represent the interests of Keystone’s full-time residents, businesses and property owners, will be holding an open meeting on Monday, Oct. 21, to elect a new board of directors.

Current issues being addressed by the league include U.S. Highway 6 safety, traffic congestion, pedestrian safety and road maintenance. The nonprofit also intends to make changes and address the needs of the increasing population in the Keystone area, especially in the light of the new West Hills and Wintergreen residential condo developments.

The new board will have representation of the business community, the West Hills development, Loveland Pass Village, full-time residents and Front Range owners. When Wintergreen is occupied, a resident from Wintergreen will be added to the board.

The meeting will also feature a presentation on what’s going on at Keystone Resort by Clare Lehman, vice president for hospitality at Keystone Resort. Additionally, the meeting will have updates from Summit County and a ski injury prevention and treatment presentation by Dr. Jonathan Godin from the Steadman Clinic in Frisco.

The meeting will begin at 5 p.m. at the Arapaho Room in the Keystone Lodge & Spa, 22101 U.S. Highway 6 in Keystone.