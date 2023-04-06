Keystone closing out season with Springtastic Closing Weekend celebration from April 15-16

A skier skims across an icy pond of water at last year's Keystone's Springtastic closing weekend celebration. This year's celebration will include a rail jam and pond skim and will take place on Saturday, April 15 and Sunday April 16.

Sarah McLear/Keystone Resort

To celebrate the conclusion of Keystone Resort’s 2022-23 ski and ride season, the ski resort will be hosting its Springtastic Closing Weekend celebration on Saturday, April 15, and Sunday, April 16.

The two-day event will feature the Springtastic Rail Jam Competition on Saturday, which allows participants 14 years old and up to ride and grind on rail features for a chance to win cash prizes, gear and more.

Sunday will mark the return of the Keystone Slush Cup which sends skiers and riders across — or into — an icy pool of water. The Slush Cup will also include a kid-sized pond for children wanting to get in on the springtime fun.

Helmets are required, costumes are encouraged and participants will have a chance to win prizes throughout the pond skim event. Registration is required for the rail jam and pond skim.

Keystone’s closing weekend will also include gear giveaways, snacks from Nature Valley, live music and free samples from Kona Big Wave on Sunday for guests 21 years old and up.

Registration and additional information for Keystone’s closing weekend can be found at KeystoneResort.com. All proceeds from the event will be donated to the Epic Promise Foundation.

Keystone Resort is now open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. as part of the ski resort’s spring operations.