Keystone delays launch of reservation system

KEYSTONE — Keystone Resort’s reservation system will not open Wednesday as previously reported.

The launch is being delayed as the resort works to finalize its winter operating plan with government officials, according to an email from Keystone spokesperson Loryn Roberson. Roberson said the resort still intends to open Friday, Nov. 6, and will open the reservation system as soon as possible, pending operating plan approval.

Before opening, ski areas are required to get approval first from the local public health department and then from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. County Manager Scott Vargo said in a text message that Keystone and Breckenridge Ski Resort received local approval Tuesday and that the plan was sent to the state for review at about 4 p.m.

Vargo previously noted that the turnaround time for the state to approve ski area plans is about three days.