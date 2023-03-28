Keystone election officials provide updates as votes are tallied in town’s push for incorporation

Ballots were dropped off at the Keystone Center from March 9-23 in the all-mail-ballot election to determine if Keystone will become an incorporated town.

Robert Tann/Summit Daily News

Voting has officially ended as of 7 p.m. tonight in the all-mail ballot election that will determine if Keystone will become Colorado’s newest town or remain part of unincorporated Summit County and governed by elected county officials.

Preliminary results are expected around 8 p.m. tonight, according to Kevin Linehan, an election judge who serves as chair of the all-volunteer election commission . The nine-person commission, which was appointed by a 5th Judicial District judge in December, is tasked with counting ballots and tallying results.

Four of those volunteers — Gretchen Davis, Dan Sullivan, Julie Metzger and William Schorling — are also running to serve on a charter commission that — should incorporation pass — will be charged with drafting the town’s guiding rules. Those four, however, are not permitted to count ballots, according to Linehan.

Linehan said there were roughly 350 ballots turned in prior to Tuesday and about 50 turned in today. There are also 27 overseas ballots that will be received within the coming days, Linehan said. In total, there are around about 970 active registered Keystone voters, according to Linehan.

Each ballot will be reviewed and counted by six different election commission administers, Linehan said, assuring accuracy of the counted vote. Results will be physically posted at the Keystone Center — located at 1628 Saints John Road — as well as on the Incorporate Keystone website .