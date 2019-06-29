Keystone Festivals announces the Strumbellas to play Mountain Town Music Festival in August

The USDA has selected the Summit Chamber of Commerce's Summit Prosperity Initiative as one of 47 rural community projects to receive technical assistance for developing a long-term economic development plan for the county.



Keystone will host the Mountain Town Music Festival on Aug. 17, with indie band The Strumbellas headlining the event. The festival will feature other national acts, including Josh Hoyer & Soul Colossal, Jared and the Mill, and The Brothers Comatose.

The festival will also feature vendors from across Colorado highlighting original arts, clothing and crafts. There will also be activities for kids, with face painters and “plant your own flowerpot.”

Elevation Outdoors will be holding a free raffle for hundreds of dollars’ worth of hiking gear and outdoor equipment. Participants must be present to win, with signup prior to the drawing at 7:15 p.m.

For more information, visit KeystoneFestivals.com