Keystone fires up snow guns

Keystone Resort is the most recent ski area to start up its snow guns after Arapahoe Basin Ski Area and Copper Mountain Resort made snowmaking announcements last week.

Keystone started snowmaking on Tuesday morning, Oct. 6, exactly a month away from its set opening day of Nov. 6. The resort invested in an upgraded snowmaking system last year, replacing 50 of its snow guns, which were previously manual or semiautomatic, with new high-efficiency and fully automatic snow guns.

While the new technology gave A-Basin a run for its money last year with a dramatically close race to open, Keystone won’t be part of the race this year.