Keystone Gulch Road to be plowed for construction access starting on April 17

The trailhead for Keystone Gulch Road, found on the east end of Keystone Mountain.

Phil Lindeman/Summit Daily News Archives

The Dillon Ranger District is informing people planning to recreate on Keystone Gulch Road this spring to know that it will be plowed for tracked construction traffic beginning Monday, April 17.

According to Dillon District Ranger Adam Bianchi, the road currently has 4 inches of snow on it for winter recreation, but once it is plowed — and construction traffic begins — the road will be riddled with tracks, meaning the road will be less ideal for cross-country skiing.

Construction vehicles will be tracked for travel over snow, and the road remains closed to non-construction motorized traffic. The road is currently open to snowshoeing, skiing and hiking.

For more information about the Dillon Ranger District, visit Fs.Usda.gov or call 970-468-5400.