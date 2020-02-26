Keystone Gumbo Cook-off winners announced
The winners have been announced for the Keystone Gumbo Cook-off on Tuesday, Feb. 25, at Warren Station.
Chicken and sausage: pro category
- Keystone Conference Center with the Fried Oysters
- Kickapoo Tavern
- Cajun Reeboks
Seafood/exotic: pro category
- Keystone Mountain House (Turducken)
- Colorado Mountain College
- Manor House (rabbit)
People’s choice: Manor House
Team spirit: Keystone Conference Center
Kid’s choice: Cajun Reeboks
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.