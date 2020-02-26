Keystone Gumbo Cook-off winners announced | SummitDaily.com

Keystone Gumbo Cook-off winners announced

News | February 26, 2020

Staff report

The winners have been announced for the Keystone Gumbo Cook-off on Tuesday, Feb. 25, at Warren Station.

Chicken and sausage: pro category

  1. Keystone Conference Center with the Fried Oysters
  2. Kickapoo Tavern
  3. Cajun Reeboks

Seafood/exotic: pro category

  1. Keystone Mountain House (Turducken)
  2. Colorado Mountain College
  3. Manor House (rabbit)

People’s choice: Manor House

Team spirit: Keystone Conference Center

Kid’s choice: Cajun Reeboks

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

Everything Summit
See more