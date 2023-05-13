Keystone Lodge updates spa with new name and amenities
The Spa at the Keystone Lodge has officially been upgraded, refreshed and rebranded to the Alpenglow Spa.
The reimagined space features an upgraded relaxation room, a brand-new sensory deprivation tank and more.
To celebrate the upgrade and rebranding, the Alpenglow Spa is offering 20% off massages, facials and body treatments, plus 40% off floats in the new sensory deprivation tank all through the month of May. Additionally, guests who book one treatment at the spa are free to use the amenities at the Keystone Lodge all year round, including the pool, hot tub and Alpenglow relaxation room.
The Alpenglow Spa is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, with spa services available from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. To book a session or to find out more information, visit KeystoneResort.com.
