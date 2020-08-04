Keystone man dies after bike crash on Montezuma Road

Flight For Life lands at Keystone Resort on July 27.

Sawyer D’Argonne / sdargonne@summitdaily.com

KEYSTONE — A local man who died following a bicycle crash late last month has been identified as 73-year-old Charles Toups of Keystone, according to the Summit County Coroner’s Office.

On July 27, Toups suffered serious injuries after crashing his bike on Montezuma Road. Emergency workers with Summit Fire & EMS and the Summit County Sheriff’s Office transported him to the River Run Gondola parking lot at Keystone Resort, where he was taken to St. Anthony Hospital in Lakewood by a Flight For Life helicopter. Toups died of his injuries at the hospital July 28.

The manner of death was accidental, and the cause was traumatic brain injury related to the crash, according to Summit County Coroner Regan Wood. Toups was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.