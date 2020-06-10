Keystone Neighborhood Co. cancels summer festivals due to COVID-19

At the 2019 Keystone Bluegrass and Beer Festival there were more than 40 breweries in attendance.

The Keystone Neighbourhood Co. announced Wednesday the cancellation of its remaining summer festivals for 2020 due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The cancellations include the River Run Art Festival scheduled for July 25-26, the Keystone Bluegrass and Beer Festival scheduled for Aug. 1-2, the Mountain Town Music Festival scheduled for Aug. 15 and Keystone’s Oktoberfest scheduled for Sept. 5.

Keystone Neighbourhood Co. Marketing and Events Director Maja Russer said in a statement the large festival productions are not going to take place in River Run at Keystone this summer out of an “abundance of caution” and in accordance with the Summit County public health order.

Russer added the Keystone Neighbourhood Co. considered multiple scenarios and options for the summer event season before determining “there is too much at stake due to the potential risk of the health of our employees and guests.”

Keystone’s Bluegrass and Beer Festival is one of the longest-running craft beer festivals in the state and is the highlight of Keystone’s summer schedule that normally includes six festivals. The annual Bacon and Bourbon Festival and Keystone’s Wine & Jazz Festival already have been canceled for 2020.