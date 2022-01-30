Keystone Neighbourhood Co. reschedules Winter Bluegrass Weekend
After canceling January events due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Keystone Neighbourhood Co. has set new dates for February and March activities at Warren Station Center for the Arts.
The venue’s next comedy show, featuring opener Dē Kelly and headliner Sam Tallent, is scheduled for Friday, Feb. 25. Canvas Uncorked, a wine and painting party, is set for Saturday, Feb. 26.
Kicking off March is Mardis Gras in the Rockies on Tuesday, March 1. Keystone’s Winter Bluegrass Weekend would have run from Jan. 28-29 and is now planned for March 11-12. The third annual Rocky Mountain Country Fest will bring more tunes Saturday, March 19.
The Winter Comedy Series finale will have Gabby Guiterrez and headliner David Rodriguez on Friday, March 25. Visit WarrenStation.com for more details.
