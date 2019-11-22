Keystone Nordic Center opens Saturday. Breckenridge Nordic Center open with 2.5km groomed

Keystone Resort's Keystone Nordic Center will open for cross-country skiing and snowshoeing Saturday.

Courtesy Vail Resorts

DILLON — Along with the opening of the Frisco Nordic Center on Friday, three cross-country skiing centers will be open in Summit County come Saturday, with one more set to open Nov. 30.

Keystone Nordic Center

The Keystone Nordic Center will open Saturday with what Keystone Resort spokeswoman Loryn Roberson described as “early-season conditions.” Keystone didn’t stipulate which trails will be open, though the terrain will be packed and marked, and rentals will be available.

The Keystone Nordic Center’s family tubing hill also will open Saturday, and no reservation are required. Snowshoeing will be permitted at the Nordic Center beginning Saturday.

Breckenridge Nordic Center

Up on the lower slopes of the Tenmile Range, the Breckenridge Nordic Center has 2.5 kilometers of groomed cross-country trails open. The center has opened its training loop, and after 3-plus inches of snow fell overnight, the snowshoe trail to Josie’s Cabin and a portion of the Morning Glory trail opened Friday. Though the trails aren’t tracked, they are groomed.

The Breckenridge Nordic Center is offering discounted tickets for $15 to access the limited trail offerings. Tickets are usually $25.

“We’re working on getting more trails opened, so stay tuned,” said Alison Leonhart, the center’s office administrator.

Gold Run Nordic Center

Over at the grounds of the Breckenridge Golf Club, the Gold Run Nordic Center plans to open Saturday, Nov. 30.

Anne Murphy, the town of Breckenridge’s open space and trails manager, said the center is prepared to open two of its main trails: 0.4 miles on Buffalo Flats and a half-mile on Sunset.

“Hopefully if the snow continues to come down, we can get more terrain open,” Murphy said. “And we’re also making snow.”

Opening weekend also means open house at Gold Run. On Saturday, the center will conduct a free interactive wax clinic in the morning, and Sunday, the center will host a $30 off-snow exercise session followed by an on-snow clinic.

Murphy said Saturday’s interactive wax clinic will help skiers to understand what they need to wax their skis as well as different waxes to consider based on temperatures and conditions.

Murphy described Sunday’s clinic as a refresher geared toward all levels of cross-country skiers. Topics covered will include movement patterns, posture and timing.

Both clinics are open to classic and skate skiers ages 10 and older.