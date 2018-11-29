Keystone opens uphill access for the season

Keystone Resort's uphill access is now open for the season, providing uphill access routes to the top of Dercum Mountain via River Run to The Edge to Spring Dipper from River Run Village, or via Schoolmarm from the Mountain House base area.

Despite the opening, Keystone Ski Patrol is asking that skiers and snowboarders interested in uphill access call the resort in advance to check on conditions and safety precautions at 970-496-4033 before venturing up the mountain.

Additionally, Keystone is advising that all skiers and boarders adhere to all closure signage and instructions from ski patrollers and Keystone Emergency Service responsible for enforcing violations.

Guests utilizing uphill access can park in the River Run Gondola parking lot or use any Mountain House base area parking lot. Parking in the Mountain House base area is free before 8 a.m., and all daily parking fees go into effect between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Keystone is advising that those participating in uphill access must abide by a set of guidelines that include staying off closed trails, obeying signage, wearing reflective clothing and making yourself visible to snowmobiles and snowcats, carrying a flashlight, avoiding traveling on double black diamond terrain and leaving pets at home.

Guests can visit KeystoneResort.com for conditions and terrain updates.