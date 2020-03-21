Keystone Owners Association donates $5,000 to Family and Intercultural Resource Center

The Family & Intercultural Resource Center’s food bank is making an extra effort to help people who have been affected by COVID-19.

KEYSTONE — The Keystone Owners Association has donated $5,000 to the Family and Intercultural Resource Center to aid in supporting the local workforce. KOA President Gretchen Davis said in a news release that the work of the resource center is extremely worthwhile in supporting Summit County workers.

The Family and Intercultural Resource Center is currently providing resources and guidance to local workers who have been affected by the county-wide shutdown. Local workers who need assistance with medical issues or medication, housing or utility assistance, insurance, mental health and parenting support can call the center at 970-262-3888. The resource center also runs two food banks in Summit County — one in Breckenridge at 1745 Airport Road and one in Silverthorne at 251 W. Fourth St.