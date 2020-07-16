Keystone Policy Center announces statewide initiative to better education

The Keystone Policy Center is launching a new initiative to support teachers during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The center partnered with the Public Education & Business Coalition to launch the Education System Resiliency and Innovation Initiative. The statewide initiative aims to bring together a team of education system leaders, educators, government officials and stakeholders to create new approaches to education.

The ultimate goal of the initiative is to support teachers, create instruction that better prepares students for the changing world and address issues within the education system that perpetuate inequities and achievement gaps.

Berrick Abramson, director of the Keystone Education Program, said the districts that decide to adopt the programs or ideas produced by the initiative will have the support of its members going forward.

“The initiative itself is a statewide initiative but looking very much through the local lens,” he said.

The initiative held a steering committee of 15 members, including Summit School District alum Rep. Julie McCluskie on July 10. Abramson said the meeting was successful in brainstorming ways in which the initiative will support schools.

“It was incredible,” he said. “Everybody emphasized the hope that they have that we build something even better going forward.”

The steering committee is now in the process of getting education leaders involved in the initiative. They will then generate ideas and programs to support schools and teachers, some of which will be available for school district’s to adopt in the fall, Abramson said.